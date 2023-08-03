Time Out says

Sai Ying Pun is home to several cool cafes, and Ah Jeng's Coffee Club certainly fits the bill. If the bright and colourful orange exterior doesn't grab your attention, then the funny portrait drawings that line the walls will certainly have you chuckling to yourself. This cafe's house blend uses sun-dried and washed Ethiopian and Honduran coffee beans, which provides a citrus-like acidity and white flower notes. As for their signature beverages, Ah Jeng's offers The Salty and Wet, an iced coffee combined with salted kumquat and sea salt. The coffee's rich flavour gets contrasted against the sour and slight saltiness from the kumquat, which makes for an irresistably refreshing combination.