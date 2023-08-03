Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ah Jeng's Coffee Club

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
  1. Ah Jeng's Coffee Club
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Ah Jeng's Coffee Club
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. ah jeng's coffee club
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Sai Ying Pun is home to several cool cafes, and Ah Jeng's Coffee Club certainly fits the bill. If the bright and colourful orange exterior doesn't grab your attention, then the funny portrait drawings that line the walls will certainly have you chuckling to yourself. This cafe's house blend uses sun-dried and washed Ethiopian and Honduran coffee beans, which provides a citrus-like acidity and white flower notes. As for their signature beverages, Ah Jeng's offers The Salty and Wet, an iced coffee combined with salted kumquat and sea salt. The coffee's rich flavour gets contrasted against the sour and slight saltiness from the kumquat, which makes for an irresistably refreshing combination. 

Details

Address:
G/F, Tung Cheung Building, 1A Second Street, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8am-6pm, Sat-Sun 9am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.