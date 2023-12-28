Ahimsa Buffet is a buffet restaurant chain that specialises in offering vegan and vegetarian-friendly dishes at wallet-friendly prices. Here, you can find all sorts of dishes from sushi, Chinese roast meats, dim sum, curries, sashimi slices, and even vegan desserts. Here, you can eat as much as your heart desires, so long as you pay the according entry fee depending on your meal time, so you're sure to leave with a completely full stomach.
Ahimsa Buffet
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop G20, PopWalk 219，19 Tong Yin St, Tseung Kwan O
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2668 6658
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11.30am-4pm, 6pm-9.30pm
Discover Time Out original video