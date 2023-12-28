Hong Kong
Timeout

Ahimsa Buffet

  • Restaurants
  • Tseung Kwan O
    Photograph: Courtesy Ahimsa Buffet
    Photograph: Courtesy Ahimsa Buffet
    Photograph: Courtesy Ahimsa Buffet
Ahimsa Buffet is a buffet restaurant chain that specialises in offering vegan and vegetarian-friendly dishes at wallet-friendly prices. Here, you can find all sorts of dishes from sushi, Chinese roast meats, dim sum, curries, sashimi slices, and even vegan desserts. Here, you can eat as much as your heart desires, so long as you pay the according entry fee depending on your meal time, so you're sure to leave with a completely full stomach. 

Address:
Shop G20, PopWalk 219，19 Tong Yin St, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2668 6658
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-4pm, 6pm-9.30pm
