Ahimsa Buffet is a buffet restaurant chain that specialises in offering vegan and vegetarian-friendly dishes at wallet-friendly prices. Here, you can find all sorts of dishes from sushi, Chinese roast meats, dim sum, curries, sashimi slices, and even vegan desserts. Here, you can eat as much as your heart desires, so long as you pay the according entry fee depending on your meal time, so you're sure to leave with a completely full stomach.