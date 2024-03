Time Out says

Since opening their doors in 2000, Aladin Mess in Causeway Bay remains as one of Hong Kong's best restaurants for Halal-friendly dining. This humble Indian joint dishes up an expansive range of classic dishes like tandoori-fired hariyali chicken, palak paneer, rogan josh, brisket kahari, and plenty more. Additionally, Aladin Mess offers wallet-friendly lunch sets that start from $62 and come with generous portions of curries like chicken korma, brisket madras, or dal.