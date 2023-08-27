Time Out says

Alice Pizza, a trailblazer in crafting Roman teglia pizza and recognised as one of Italy’s top pizzerias, has opened their first Hong Kong branch – and also their first store in Asia – on Queen’s Road East in Wan Chai. Teglia translates to 'tray or pan’, compared to how Neapolitan pizza is made, instead of baking individually on the floor of the oven, Roman teglia pizza is baked in trays which results in a crispy and thin crust.

The pizzas here are baked in rectangular shape and sold ‘al taglio’, meaning they are sliced according to your preferred size and sold by weight. So, whether you have a big or small appetite, your expectations will be met. Almost two dozen pizza toppings will be available daily from Alice’s menu, which encompasses beloved classic pizza varieties, vegetarian and vegan-friendly offerings, as well as more than 10 innovative flavour combinations that delight taste buds. Alice Pizza allows up to 28 customers at a time to dine in at their tables. Alternatively, customers can also purchase their pizzas for takeaway or delivery.