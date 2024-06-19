Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Pizza
  • Central

Alice Pizza (Central)

Grab pizzas by the slice at this authentic pizzeria

Time Out says

After debuting in Hong Kong during the summer of 2023, Roman-style pizza specialist Alice Pizza has expanded and opened a second location in Central. Customers can order their desired teglia (tray-baked) pizzas from the pizzeria’s ground floor, and head to the second floor to enjoy their baked creations or take their pizzas to go. The new branch also features a large colourful mural painted by local artist Pei Chung, which features iconography from Italy and Hong Kong such as the Colosseum, neon signs, a junk boat, and a teglia tray with slices of pizza. 

Just like its Wan Chai branch, the Central location sells pizzas by size and weight, so you can order according to your appetite. Aside from providing customers with two dozen pizza varieties, there are also five location-exclusive pizzas – salsiccia and porcini mushrooms, potato salsiccia, a crostino sandwich filled with ham and cheese, eggplant parmesan, and Chef’s Choice (topped with speck, porcini mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella, and parsley). 

Details

Address
18 Cochrane Street, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-10pm
