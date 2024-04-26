Hong Kong
Amuse Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Sham Shui Po
Amuse bar in Sham Shui Po is one of the trendiest spots for youngsters. The bar’s industrial-style interior and hand-painted murals, along with the array of homemade nibbles and various cocktails, are what make this space unique. Be sure to order the restobar’s signature grilled whisky BBQ ribs – which sees juicy ribs slathered in a Jack Daniel’s-infused barbecue sauce. 

Details

Address:
G/F, Shop C 161 Kiu Kiang Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
2652 2232
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 4pm-2am, Fri-Sat 4pm-3am
