Amuse bar in Sham Shui Po is one of the trendiest spots for youngsters. The bar’s industrial-style interior and hand-painted murals, along with the array of homemade nibbles and various cocktails, are what make this space unique. Be sure to order the restobar’s signature grilled whisky BBQ ribs – which sees juicy ribs slathered in a Jack Daniel’s-infused barbecue sauce.
Amuse Bar
Details
- Address:
- G/F, Shop C 161 Kiu Kiang Street, Sham Shui Po
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2652 2232
- Opening hours:
- Sun-Thu 4pm-2am, Fri-Sat 4pm-3am
