Time Out says

Amuse bar in Sham Shui Po is one of the trendiest spots for youngsters. The bar’s industrial-style interior and hand-painted murals, along with the array of homemade nibbles and various cocktails, are what make this space unique. Be sure to order the restobar’s signature grilled whisky BBQ ribs – which sees juicy ribs slathered in a Jack Daniel’s-infused barbecue sauce.