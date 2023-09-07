Time Out says

An Choi in Sheung Wan offers a dining experience that is as close to eating along the streets of Vietnam as it gets. This Vietnamese eatery has a bright yellow exterior and a down-to-earth atmosphere with steel tables and plastic chairs – and most importantly, authentic dishes that’ll keep you coming back for more. Menu highlights here include their daily special noodles like bún bò Huế, crusty bánh mí baked in-house, snails baked in butter, and gỏi cuốn summer rolls stuffed with your choice of fillings.