Hong Kong
An Choi

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  1. an choi
  2. an choi
Time Out says

An Choi in Sheung Wan offers a dining experience that is as close to eating along the streets of Vietnam as it gets. This Vietnamese eatery has a bright yellow exterior and a down-to-earth atmosphere with steel tables and plastic chairs – and most importantly, authentic dishes that’ll keep you coming back for more. Menu highlights here include their daily special noodles like bún bò Huế, crusty bánh mí baked in-house, snails baked in butter, and gỏi cuốn summer rolls stuffed with your choice of fillings.

Details

Address:
Shop A, 15-17 Mercer St, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5286 1517
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 5pm-10pm
