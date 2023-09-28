Hong Kong
Timeout

Anju Restaurant & Bar

  Restaurants
  West Kowloon
    Photograph: Courtesy Anju Restaurant & Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Anju Restaurant & Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Anju Restaurant & Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Anju Restaurant & Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Anju Restaurant & Bar
Innovative Korean restaurant Anju Restaurant & Bar is the latest addition to Elements’ roster of dining venues. Anju takes its name from the Korean term used for barbites or food served with alcohol, which aptly describes the cuisine offered here. The restaurant combines Korean ingredients with Western cooking techniques to create contemporary dishes such as
chamchi hoe ($168), a sweet and spicy tuna carpaccio in tomato gochujang; heirloom tomatoes with kimchi and burrata cheese ($168); perilla leaf dumplings stuffed with pork and squid ($92); triple-cooked octopus served with corn cakes ($278), and plenty more. No  dining experience at a Korean restaurant would be complete without alcoholic drinks, and Anju has a wide selection of Korean liquors like soju, beer, makgeolli, and cocktails to pair with their dishes.

Address:
Shop R004, Civic Square, Elements, Kowloon Station, 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed & Sat 12pm-1am, Thur-Fri 12pm-2am, Sun 12pm-12am
