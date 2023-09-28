Time Out says

Innovative Korean restaurant Anju Restaurant & Bar is the latest addition to Elements’ roster of dining venues. Anju takes its name from the Korean term used for barbites or food served with alcohol, which aptly describes the cuisine offered here. The restaurant combines Korean ingredients with Western cooking techniques to create contemporary dishes such as

chamchi hoe ($168), a sweet and spicy tuna carpaccio in tomato gochujang; heirloom tomatoes with kimchi and burrata cheese ($168); perilla leaf dumplings stuffed with pork and squid ($92); triple-cooked octopus served with corn cakes ($278), and plenty more. No dining experience at a Korean restaurant would be complete without alcoholic drinks, and Anju has a wide selection of Korean liquors like soju, beer, makgeolli, and cocktails to pair with their dishes.