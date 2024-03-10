Time Out says

Located on the fifth floor of Kam Lung Commercial Centre on Hart Avenue, Ankôma is the brainchild of chef Frankie Wong, a talented young chef whose expertise was honed during his time at the prestigious kitchens of the Marco Polo Gateway Hotel and the Michelin-starred French fine-dining establishment, Écriture, under chef Maxime Gilbert. It was here that his unique French-Japanese culinary style took shape. Now, at Ankôma, he elevates dishes with global, quality ingredients. The venue features an intimate eight-seat counter and a cosy al fresco terrace. Diners can enjoy a seasonal multi-course tasting menu carefully prepared at the counter or refined à la carte dishes by the terrace. Signature dishes from the menu include their cold pasta with caviar, white truffle paste, and shiso leaf flower, and roasted Three Yellow Chicken served with Hokkaido Nanatsuboshi rice and vin jaune sauce.

Note that they can accommodate certain dietary restrictions for set courses if you inform the restaurant in advance when you make your reservation.