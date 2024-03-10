Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ankôma

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Ankôma
    Photograph: Courtesy Ankôma
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. Ankôma
    Photograph: Courtesy AnkômaAnkôma's terrace
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. Ankôma
    Photograph: Courtesy Ankôma
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. Ankôma
    Photograph: Courtesy AnkômaPasta with caviar
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. Ankôma
    Photograph: Courtesy Ankôma
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. Ankôma
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Smoked eel on Brioche French toast and snow crab tartlet
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. Butter aged lobster tail grilled on lava stone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Butter aged lobster tail grilled on lava stone
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. Ankôma
    Photograph: Courtesy AnkômaAnkôma's butter aged lobster tail grilled on lava stone
    PreviousNext
    /8
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

Located on the fifth floor of Kam Lung Commercial Centre on Hart Avenue, Ankôma is the brainchild of chef Frankie Wong, a talented young chef whose expertise was honed during his time at the prestigious kitchens of the Marco Polo Gateway Hotel and the Michelin-starred French fine-dining establishment, Écriture, under chef Maxime Gilbert. It was here that his unique French-Japanese culinary style took shape. Now, at Ankôma, he elevates dishes with global, quality ingredients. The venue features an intimate eight-seat counter and a cosy al fresco terrace. Diners can enjoy a seasonal multi-course tasting menu carefully prepared at the counter or refined à la carte dishes by the terrace. Signature dishes from the menu include their cold pasta with caviar, white truffle paste, and shiso leaf flower, and roasted Three Yellow Chicken served with Hokkaido Nanatsuboshi rice and vin jaune sauce. 

Note that they can accommodate certain dietary restrictions for set courses if you inform the restaurant in advance when you make your reservation.

Details

Address:
5/F, Kam Lung Commercial Centre, 2 Hart Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 5.30pm-11.45pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.