This casual bistro in Fortress Hill has been making waves in Hong Kong, not only for the dashing oppas who will grill meat tableside, but also for its authentic Korean offerings. As the sister venue to popular K-BBQ restaurant chain Jeonpo Meat Shop, Antidote boasts a menu of various grilled meats with stews, as well as raw marinated seafood. One of our favourites includes the soy-marinated raw seafood platter, which comes piled high with crabs, shrimps, salmon, abalone, octopus slices, and whelks. The restaurant’s servers will also squeeze the marinated crab roe into seasoned rice, and combine it with the soy marinade for an extra indulgent way to polish off your plate. Another must-try dish at Antidote is marinated pork ribs, which are grilled tableside by the hunky staff, before being served with sour and spicy bean sprouts. If you’re in the mood for some tipples, Antidote’s menu also offers a selection of original cocktails and drinks like honeycomb-flavoured or fruit-infused makgeolli, which will pair wonderfully with your Korean bites.