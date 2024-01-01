Time Out says

Aoao is an all-new modern izakaya located in Central, fusing dining together with immersive art, music, and a gemstone-inspired interior. The venue’s name derives from ‘lush green’ in Japanese, which can be seen in the colour scheme of Aoao’s decor, flaunting various shades of green. Diners can step into their 3,000sq ft space to find a bar area, main dining room, as well as an al fresco terrace that shows projections of mesmerising arts and trippy graphics displayed on a seven-metre-tall wall. When it comes to bites, Aoao offers plenty of dishes for customers to dig into, including charcoal grilled eel, takoyaki-style chicken wings, and A4 Wagyu cutlet sandos. Be sure to also pair your bites with cocktails like Hutton Jadeite, which uses sour shochu and combines it with Johnnie Walker Black Label whiskey with matcha, or the Lily Safra made with strawberry-infused Campari, vermouth, and strawberry syrup.