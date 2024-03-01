Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

April Coffee Lab (Sai Ying Pun)

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
  1. april coffee lab
    Photograph: Facebook/April Coffee Lab
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. April Coffee Lab
    Photograph: Facebook/April Coffee Lab
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. April Coffee Lab
    Photograph: Facebook/April Coffee Lab
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. April Coffee Lab
    Photograph: Facebook/April Coffee Lab
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Sai Ying Pun weclomes April Coffee Lab as it's newest addition to their vibrant cafe scene. If the cafe's brick-red facade doesn't catch your attention, then the large curved window by their entrance definitely will. Aside from letting in plenty of natural sunlight, April's uniquely designed window also allows pedestrians look into the barista station. Customers here can sip on classic coffees, or try one of April's unique beverages like espresso shots poured over fizzy fruit juices. As for food, customers can enjoy light bites like Greek yoghurt fruit cups, cookies, banana bread, as well as savoury bagels with cream cheese or bacon-scallion infused cream cheese. 

Details

Address:
Benon Tower, 266 Des Voeux Road West, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.