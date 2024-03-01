April Coffee Lab (Sai Ying Pun)

Time Out says

Sai Ying Pun weclomes April Coffee Lab as it's newest addition to their vibrant cafe scene. If the cafe's brick-red facade doesn't catch your attention, then the large curved window by their entrance definitely will. Aside from letting in plenty of natural sunlight, April's uniquely designed window also allows pedestrians look into the barista station. Customers here can sip on classic coffees, or try one of April's unique beverages like espresso shots poured over fizzy fruit juices. As for food, customers can enjoy light bites like Greek yoghurt fruit cups, cookies, banana bread, as well as savoury bagels with cream cheese or bacon-scallion infused cream cheese.