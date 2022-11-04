Hong Kong
Arcadia Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Looking for a new dining spot that lets you enjoy drinks and nibbles with a gorgeous view of Victoria Harbour? Head to Arcadia in Causeway Bay and get your cameras ready, as the restaurant's plush blue velvet seats and vibrant outdoor setting – featuring shades of pink and green in its furnishing – are sure to add a pop of colour to your IG feeds. Enjoy a range of canapes and light bites like Padron peppers with sea salt ($48) or Chilean blue mussels with toast in concasse or white wine sauce ($138). Aside from classic cocktails, Arcadia's drinks menu features a medley of colourful signature cocktails such as My Favourite ($158) and Lost in Kyoto ($148).

Details

Address:
30/F, Soundwill Plaza 2, 1-29 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
website--8545685722703793635139-restaurant.business.site?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral
9330 0396
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur, Sun 3pm-3am, Fri-Sat 3pm-4am
