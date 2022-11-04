Arcadia Restaurant & Bar

Time Out says

Looking for a new dining spot that lets you enjoy drinks and nibbles with a gorgeous view of Victoria Harbour? Head to Arcadia in Causeway Bay and get your cameras ready, as the restaurant's plush blue velvet seats and vibrant outdoor setting – featuring shades of pink and green in its furnishing – are sure to add a pop of colour to your IG feeds. Enjoy a range of canapes and light bites like Padron peppers with sea salt ($48) or Chilean blue mussels with toast in concasse or white wine sauce ($138). Aside from classic cocktails, Arcadia's drinks menu features a medley of colourful signature cocktails such as My Favourite ($158) and Lost in Kyoto ($148).