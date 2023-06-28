Hong Kong
Timeout

Aroma Wine Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Aroma Wine Bistro provides a relaxed dining experience above the busy streets of Causeway Bay. Aroma’s interior design draws inspiration from Nordic style, which can be seen from their natural wood furnishings and greenery scattered throughout the venue and al fresco balcony. Here, diners can enjoy dishes like handmade agnolotti pasta topped with crab meat and creamy burrata, fried chicken with jura yellow vin jaune sauce, mille-feuille potatoes with Wagyu beef tartare and bottarga roe, and more. As their name suggests, Aroma Wine Bistro offers a curated wine collection of over 200 labels. While Aroma’s diners can enjoy tipples by the glass, the restaurant also has a wine flight which consists of three selections that change bi-weekly, allowing guests to experience rare and exceptional wines from across the world.

Details

Address:
Shop 206-210, Lee Garden 3, 1 Sunning Rd, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
9591 6838
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 12pm-10pm, Thu-Sat 12pm-11pm
