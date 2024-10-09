Art of Dessert

Tucked on Tung Choi Street around the corner from the Fa Yuen Street market, this homemade dessert diner offers a lighter take on creamy Hong Kong dessert soups. The shop’s bowls of delicate black sesame paste, almond soup, and walnut soup carry that extra velvety texture, thanks to the labour of love that’s gone into the process of homemade desserts using fresh ingredients, which they proudly highlight. Enjoy the best of both worlds and opt for a duo blend from their mixed soups menu. Our favourite combos are the hot walnut with red bean soup, and the purple taro with sago and red bean soup.