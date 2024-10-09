Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. art of dessert
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. art of dessert
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Art of Dessert
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

Art of Dessert

Advertising

Time Out says

Tucked on Tung Choi Street around the corner from the Fa Yuen Street market, this homemade dessert diner offers a lighter take on creamy Hong Kong dessert soups. The shop’s bowls of delicate black sesame paste, almond soup, and walnut soup carry that extra velvety texture, thanks to the labour of love that’s gone into the process of homemade desserts using fresh ingredients, which they proudly highlight. Enjoy the best of both worlds and opt for a duo blend from their mixed soups menu. Our favourite combos are the hot walnut with red bean soup, and the purple taro with sago and red bean soup.

Details

Address
Shop 6, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.