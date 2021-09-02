Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Artzbrew

Sai Ying Pun
artzbrew cumin cauliflower steak
Perched on the historic Bird Bridge in Sai Ying Pun, Artzbrew is a sleek new cafe-slash-gallery that combines food and coffee with art. Helmed by Edwin Lee, founder of popular cafe Colour Brown, Artzbrew not only offers a range of handcrafted coffee like the zesty citron steamed iced coffee, but also a selection of special drinks inspired by artworks. Light meals and bites, freshly roasted beans, house-baked bread, and special Keigo-themed bottled coffee are also available. 

Artzbrew's gallery space on the first floor is not to be missed as a monthly series of art exhibitions will be held here. There is also a gallery shop that offers comprehensive and affordable collectables like signed prints, limited-edition figures, and other merchandise. 

Address: 118 Queen's Road West, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong

Contact:
www.instagram.com/artzbrew
