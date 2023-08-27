Asaya Kitchen’s Spanish Dorada weekend menu

Time Out says

If you’re looking for a quiet weekend brunch without the hectic noise and atmosphere of boozy brunches in the city, consider spending a chill afternoon at Rosewood’s Asaya Kitchen. Chef Fabio Nompleggio’s special weekend menu focuses on the freshest fish sourced from ethical and sustainable producers from various parts of the world. His latest menu features the Mediterranean Dorada fish from Spain and is available only on weekends until the end of August. The menu comes with a glass of medium-bodied Spanish wine 2019 Bodegas Mengoba, Godello Viejo Bierzo and features various interpretations of the Dorada fish (also known as Gilt Headed Bream) delivered fresh from Spain within 48 to 72 hours.

The five-course menu ($688/person) starts with a rustic and refined amuse-bouche and focaccia bun served with moreish seaweed saffron butter before moving onto standout dishes like carpaccio with sour cream, grated yolk, and green asparagus; the warming Dorada consommé made with fish’s roasted bones broth with fresh bonito flakes served with celeriac ravioli stuffed with fish emulsion; and Dorada roll on a bed of purple cabbage purée and baby onions. The brunch ends with refreshing Blood Orange served with marinated strawberry and candied rose, or frozen baby corn mousse made with sweet corn, served with corn gel and a five-spice crumble.