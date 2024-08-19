Mocktail bar Athena shakes up all sorts of thirst-quenching beverages. While you can order classic iced coffees like cappuccinos and lattes from their menu, this drink vendor also creates fruit and yoghurt-based frozen smoothies, sweet and sour mixed drinks, and signature mocktails made with various fresh fruits, soda, and tea. Try options like Grapefruit Fizz made with fresh grapefruit and ginger ale for something refreshing, or sip on the Triple S with jalapeño for a kick of spice with every sip.