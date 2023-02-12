Time Out says

Located in Kowloon Bay's bustling shopping mall, Telford Plaza, B.O.T.H. by Texas Burger wears a casual vibe that welcomes diners with the ultimate comfort food. Indulge in everything from juicy beef burgers and hand-crafted pizzas to 'gram-worthy desserts like eggnog caramel flan and – our favourite – soft, pillowy souffle pancakes topped with generous dollops of cream and a sprinkling of matcha powder.