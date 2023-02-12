Located in Kowloon Bay's bustling shopping mall, Telford Plaza, B.O.T.H. by Texas Burger wears a casual vibe that welcomes diners with the ultimate comfort food. Indulge in everything from juicy beef burgers and hand-crafted pizzas to 'gram-worthy desserts like eggnog caramel flan and – our favourite – soft, pillowy souffle pancakes topped with generous dollops of cream and a sprinkling of matcha powder.
B.O.T.H. by Texas Burger
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 510-513, 5/F, Telford Plaza Phase 2
- Kowloon Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2388 3239
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 11.30am-10pm; Sat-Sun & PH 11am-10pm
