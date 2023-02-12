Hong Kong
B.O.T.H. by Texas Burger

  • Restaurants
  • Kowloon Bay
  • Recommended
Located in Kowloon Bay's bustling shopping mall, Telford Plaza, B.O.T.H. by Texas Burger wears a casual vibe that welcomes diners with the ultimate comfort food. Indulge in everything from juicy beef burgers and hand-crafted pizzas to 'gram-worthy desserts like eggnog caramel flan and – our favourite – soft, pillowy souffle pancakes topped with generous dollops of cream and a sprinkling of matcha powder. 

Details

Address:
Shop 510-513, 5/F, Telford Plaza Phase 2
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2388 3239
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11.30am-10pm; Sat-Sun & PH 11am-10pm
