Moroccan heritage brand Bacha Coffee brings over a century of coffee culture to Hong Kong in their ifc flagship boutique. The store stocks over 200 varieties of 100 percent Arabica single origin coffee beans from 35 regions like Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Asia. Guests can purchase their pick of hot or iced coffees for takeaway, and pair them with Bacha Coffee's pastries such as brioche, pound cake, as well as sweet and savoury croissants. The cafe also has a retail counter where customers can purchase beans by the grams, single-serve coffee drip bags, coffee-brewing accessories, and more.





