Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bacha Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. Bacha Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /9
  2. Bacha Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /9
  3. Bacha Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /9
  4. Bacha Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /9
  5. Bacha Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /9
  6. Bacha Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /9
  7. Bacha Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /9
  8. Batcha Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /9
  9. Batcha Coffee
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /9
Advertising

Time Out says

Morocco's century-old heritage cafe chain arrives in Hong Kong

Moroccan heritage brand Bacha Coffee brings over a century of coffee culture to Hong Kong in their ifc flagship boutique. The store stocks over 200 varieties of 100 percent Arabica single origin coffee beans from 35 regions like Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Asia. Guests can purchase their pick of hot or iced coffees for takeaway, and pair them with Bacha Coffee's pastries such as brioche, pound cake, as well as sweet and savoury croissants. The cafe also has a retail counter where customers can purchase beans by the grams, single-serve coffee drip bags, coffee-brewing accessories, and more. 


Details

Address:
Shop 1063, Level 1, ifc mall, 8 Finance St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2301 1910
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.