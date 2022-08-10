Hong Kong
Timeout

Bakehouse (Causeway Bay)

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  1. bakehouse causeway bay branch
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
  2. bakehouse pastries
    Photograph: Courtesy Bakehouse
Time Out says

Bakehouse has sent Hong Kong into a frenzy over their handcrafted baked goods, and it’s not hard to see why. Opening their latest branch in Causeway Bay, the new store will offer all the good ‘ol Bakehouse classics and five new exclusive items found only at the Causeway Bay branch; including treats like tiramisu danish, miso caramel and banana croissant, espresso caramel éclair, jalapeño cheese danish, and sourdough kanelbulle.

The Causeway Bay branch will also house a state-of-the-art Gisen W6A coffee roaster that produces Brew, the bakery’s house-blend coffee beans. Collaborating with Patrik Rolf, the founder of April Coffee in Copenhagen; Bakehouse’s roast has the perfect notes and balanced flavour to pair with their selection of bread and pastries.

Details

Address:
16 Kai Chiu Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/bakehousehk?hl=en
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun, 8am-9pm
