Cruise Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Cruise Restaurant & Bar
  • Restaurants
  • Cruise Restaurant and Bar, North Point

Bali Feed Me tasting menu at Cruise Restaurant & Bar

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Inspired by Bali’s colourful kite festival which traces its origins to traditional harvest celebrations at the start of the breezy season, Cruise Restaurant & Bar’s culinary team is presenting a limited-time Bali Feed Me tasting menu ($580 per person) at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong’s rooftop restobar until August 31. 

Curated by chef de cuisine Adisak Choksamritphon, this seasonal menu showcases a diverse selection of delectable dishes, featuring standouts like mud crab salad paired with calamansi vinaigrette and kaffir lime toast, as well as the grilled minced chicken with Bali-style raw sambal. For mains, guests can enjoy filling servings of the ikan bumbu merah – poached red snapper in Balinese curry sauce, and relish the slow-roasted Wagyu short ribs with black pepper glaze and green herb sambal. The feast concludes with the banana tarte tatin made with a tropical twist, featuring banana coconut parfait, roasted peanuts, and gula melaka caramel sauce. 

Reserve your table online today.

Details

Event website:
bit.ly/4d7ZSb0
Address
Cruise Restaurant and Bar
23/F West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
1 North Point Estate Lane, North Point
Hong Kong

Dates and times

