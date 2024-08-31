Bali Feed Me tasting menu at Cruise Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by Bali’s colourful kite festival which traces its origins to traditional harvest celebrations at the start of the breezy season, Cruise Restaurant & Bar’s culinary team is presenting a limited-time Bali Feed Me tasting menu ($580 per person) at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong’s rooftop restobar until August 31.

Curated by chef de cuisine Adisak Choksamritphon, this seasonal menu showcases a diverse selection of delectable dishes, featuring standouts like mud crab salad paired with calamansi vinaigrette and kaffir lime toast, as well as the grilled minced chicken with Bali-style raw sambal. For mains, guests can enjoy filling servings of the ikan bumbu merah – poached red snapper in Balinese curry sauce, and relish the slow-roasted Wagyu short ribs with black pepper glaze and green herb sambal. The feast concludes with the banana tarte tatin made with a tropical twist, featuring banana coconut parfait, roasted peanuts, and gula melaka caramel sauce.

Reserve your table online today.