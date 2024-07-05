Bamboo Thai recently opened its flagship store at The Southside mall in Wong Chuk Hang. The restaurant chain already has three Kowloon branches, and this Hong Kong Island opening is the largest, spanning over 4,200sq ft of space, which includes a cosy al fresco area perfect for sundowners. Great for large gatherings, the space can accommodate over 130 seats. Guests can enjoy its signature offerings of contemporary Thai flavours. Must-tries include the hearty servings of wok-fried large tiger prawns in light yellow curry with egg ($318), green curry fried organic brown rice with tiger prawns ($158), jumbo crab meat omelette with sriracha ($198), and turmeric whole seabass ($228) – perfect for sharing with a group. The bar serves non-alcoholic as well as spiked refreshments, such as fresh coconut juice (HK$68), iced longan cooler ($58), and their twist on a Bloody Mary called the Siam Mary ($108). For desserts, guests can end their meal with Thai milk tea ice cream with young coconut meat, toasted peanuts and corn ($68).