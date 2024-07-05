Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Bamboo Thai
    Photograph: Courtesy Bamboo Thai
    PreviousNext
    /9
  2. Bamboo Thai
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /9
  3. Bamboo Thai
    Photograph: Courtesy Bamboo ThaiWok-fried tiger prawns in light yellow curry with egg
    PreviousNext
    /9
  4. Bamboo Thai
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Turmeric whole sea bass
    PreviousNext
    /9
  5. Bamboo Thai
    Photograph: Courtesy Bamboo Thai Jumbo crab meat omelette
    PreviousNext
    /9
  6. Bamboo Thai
    Photograph: Courtesy Bamboo Thai
    PreviousNext
    /9
  7. Bamboo Thai
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /9
  8. Bamboo Thai
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /9
  9. Bamboo Thai
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Thai milk tea ice cream
    PreviousNext
    /9
  • Restaurants
  • Wong Chuk Hang
  • Recommended

Bamboo Thai

Advertising

Time Out says

Bamboo Thai recently opened its flagship store at The Southside mall in Wong Chuk Hang. The restaurant chain already has three Kowloon branches, and this Hong Kong Island opening is the largest, spanning over 4,200sq ft of space, which includes a cosy al fresco area perfect for sundowners. Great for large gatherings, the space can accommodate over 130 seats. Guests can enjoy its signature offerings of contemporary Thai flavours. Must-tries include the hearty servings of wok-fried large tiger prawns in light yellow curry with egg ($318), green curry fried organic brown rice with tiger prawns ($158), jumbo crab meat omelette with sriracha ($198), and turmeric whole seabass ($228) – perfect for sharing with a group. The bar serves non-alcoholic as well as spiked refreshments, such as fresh coconut juice (HK$68), iced longan cooler ($58), and their twist on a Bloody Mary called the Siam Mary ($108). For desserts, guests can end their meal with Thai milk tea ice cream with young coconut meat, toasted peanuts and corn ($68).

Details

Address
Shop 204, 2/F, The Southside, 11 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 12pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.