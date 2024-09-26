Stretch your legs after a full day of shopping in Causeway Bay at Bame Inn, a modern dim sum eatery. Upon entering this restaurant, you’ll be surrounded by traditional Chinese elements in their decor, such as lantern-like light fixtures and ancient Chinese relics displayed around the venue. Aside from the usual suspects that you’ll find at dim sum restaurants like siu mai and shrimp dumplings, Bame Inn’s menu also offers a select selection of dishes that spotlight indulgent and umami-packed crab roe, such as baked cakes, dipping noodles, and soup dumplings. Wash everything down with Bame Inn’s unique drinks, like classic coffee beverages and non-alcoholic tea beer served in mini clay pots, or stewed pear tea for something light and refreshing.