Time Out says

This neighbourhood store in Tai Kok Tsui regularly boasts a long queue. Banh Mi Chung sells only one kind of classic banh mi ($30 for half portion, $50 for full portion), which are made to order. Each banh mi is filled with the store’s homemade Vietnamese sausage, roasted meat, liver pâté, pork floss, pickled radish, scallions, and coriander. If there’s any ingredients you want more of, the store allows you to customise your banh mi to your liking. Still feeling hungry? Banh Mi Chung’s menu also offers combos where you can pair your banh mis with soups or salads.