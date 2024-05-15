Hong Kong
Timeout

Banh Mi Chung

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Kok Tsui
  1. 大角咀美食葱仔越南包
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
  2. 大角咀美食葱仔越南包
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
This neighbourhood store in Tai Kok Tsui regularly boasts a long queue. Banh Mi Chung sells only one kind of classic banh mi ($30 for half portion, $50 for full portion), which are made to order. Each banh mi is filled with the store’s homemade Vietnamese sausage, roasted meat, liver pâté, pork floss, pickled radish, scallions, and coriander. If there’s any ingredients you want more of, the store allows you to customise your banh mi to your liking. Still feeling hungry? Banh Mi Chung’s menu also offers combos where you can pair your banh mis with soups or salads.

Details

Address:
52 Beech Street, Tai Kok Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
35905561
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 12.15pm-3pm, 6pm-8.30pm, Sat-Sun 12.30-4pm
