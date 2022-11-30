Hong Kong
Bape Cafe!? Hong Kong

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
    Photograph: Courtesy A Bathing Bape
    Photograph: Courtesy A Bathing Bape
    Photograph: Courtesy A Bathing Bape
    Photograph: Courtesy A Bathing Bape
Time Out says

Streetwear and coffee come together at Hong Kong’s all-new Bape Cafe. Located inside the clothing brand’s new store in Harbour City, the cafe is decked out with the brand’s iconic motifs, including its signature camouflage print in red, blue, and green at the multi-person dining area. Find sumptuous dishes here like the Bape burger ($159), pepperoni pizza ($149), and Japanese-style yakitori skewers ($39 each), and try out some of the cafe’s Hong Kong-exclusive items, such as the miso white cod fish with mashed potato ($229) or the creamy lobster linguine with scallops ($239). Finish off your meal with a variety of coffees and milkshakes, or order one of their indulgent desserts – the Bape hazelnuts chocolate cake ($79) or the Bape ice-cream waffle ($99) – for a complete experience.

Details

Address:
Shop G301, G/F, Gateway Arcade
Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
2705 9340
Opening hours:
Mon to Thurs 11am-9pm; Fri to Sun 11am-10pm
