Time Out says

Ship Street in Wan Chai welcomes a new tapas bar where guests can enjoy delectable Spanish cuisine and fine wines. While retaining traditional Spanish culinary methods, Bàrbar’s dishes are chic and playful. Nibble on tapas like Ibérico ham croquettes ($18 per piece), Spanish tortilla ($85), and Madrid squid bocadillo ($55) while you savour Bàrbar’s collection of Spanish wines, gins, and sherries. Enjoy Spanish entrees like black paella ($125/small portion; $198/large portion) tinted with squid ink, grilled Iberico pork and cuttlefish ($125/small portion; $198/large portion), and more.