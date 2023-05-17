Time Out says

If you'd prefer to have a drink in Tsim Sha Tsui while avoiding the hustle and bustle of Knutsford Terrace, Base 2 Bar & Restaurant is a restobar that offers casual bites and cocktails. Unlike other drinking spots in the area, Base 2 has a cool and futuristic design throughout their venue. In particular, their second floor has a giant LED screen that displays mesmerising visuals like retro video games and colourful galaxies. Here, you can find a selection of bites that are great for sharing like their special lobster fried rice ($288), prawn carpaccio ($168), and mussels with pasta in green curry ($218). But if you'd like to skip out on food, Base 2 also offers a range of mocktails and cocktails, as well as shisha flavours that can be combined for a bespoke blend.









