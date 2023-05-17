Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Base 2 Bar & Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. base 2 bar and restaurant
    Photograph: Facebook/Base 2 Bar & Restaurant
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. base 2 bar and restaurant
    Photograph: Facebook/Base 2 Bar & Restaurant
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. base 2 bar and restaurant
    Photograph: Facebook/Base 2 Bar & Restaurant
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

If you'd prefer to have a drink in Tsim Sha Tsui while avoiding the hustle and bustle of Knutsford Terrace, Base 2 Bar & Restaurant is a restobar that offers casual bites and cocktails. Unlike other drinking spots in the area, Base 2 has a cool and futuristic design throughout their venue. In particular, their second floor has a giant LED screen that displays mesmerising visuals like retro video games and colourful galaxies. Here, you can find a selection of bites that are great for sharing like their special lobster fried rice ($288), prawn carpaccio ($168), and mussels with pasta in green curry ($218). But if you'd like to skip out on food, Base 2 also offers a range of mocktails and cocktails, as well as shisha flavours that can be combined for a bespoke blend. 




Details

Address:
G/F, Hai Xin Building, 17 Hart Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3795 2445
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur 3pm-2am, Fri-Sat 3pm-4am, Sun 3pm-12am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.