Basin

  • Restaurants
  • Central
basin at FOCO
Photograph: Courtesy Basin
Time Out says

Basin –  one of the newly opened eateries in Central’s new eatery destination, FOCO –  is heavily inspired by the flavours of the Mediterranean coast. Helmed by food and beverage industry veteran Erik Kirakozov and Spanish chef Antoni Bernabeu, Basin features culinary influences from French, Spanish, and Italian cuisine that echo the mentality of eating healthy yet flavourful dishes from the region. Savour chef Barnabeu’s signature dishes such as zucchini flower stuffed with goat cheese, smoked sardines with an ajoblanco sauce, and delectable roasted peaches with honey mascarpone and pistachios. For drinks, indulge in a large selection of Champagnes, wines, and spirits from around the world.

Details

Address:
3/F FOCO, 46-48 Cochrane Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/basin.hk
2362 2699
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun 6pm-12am
