Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bayside Beats at The Repulse Bay

  • Restaurants
  • Spices, Repulse Bay
  • Recommended
  1. Bayside Beats at The Repulse Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy The Repulse Bay
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Bayside Beats at The Repulse Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy The Repulse Bay
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Bayside Beats at The Repulse Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy The Repulse BaySpices' Thai red curry barbecued duck with lychees
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Spring has arrived, and despite the unpredictable mix of warm, cold, and often humid days, those in search of the perfect outdoor ambience can venture to The Repulse Bay. Asian restaurant and lounge Spices launched a new music series, Bayside Beats, to liven up the midweek slump. Happening every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, along with delicious Asian bites and drinks, the event features an array of musical talents against the restaurant’s lush, cosy outdoor terrace with stunning sea views. Attendees can look forward to a mix of live jazz saxophone, DJ sets, and band performances, all while enjoying tropical drinks and tasty Asian delicacies. Make it your after-work escape or a full evening’s entertainment under the stars at this iconic Southside venue.

The lineup of performances offers something for everyone. Jazz aficionados will be thrilled with Oliver, a sought-after jazz saxophonist known for his performances at The Peninsula's Felix, who will take the stage on Wednesdays. Thursdays feature DJ Matthew Osborne, a favourite in the local scene for his eclectic and sophisticated mixes. The week wraps up on Friday with the Spice Trio, a group beloved for their renditions of pop, soul, and R&B hits.

Details

Event website:
www.therepulsebay.com/en/dining/spices/
Address:
Spices
The Repulse Bay Hotel, 109 Repulse Bay Rd
Repulse Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
2292 2821.
Opening hours:
6.30pm to 9.30pm

Dates and times

18:30Bayside Beats at The Repulse BaySpices
18:30Bayside Beats at The Repulse BaySpices
18:30Bayside Beats at The Repulse BaySpices
18:30Bayside Beats at The Repulse BaySpices
18:30Bayside Beats at The Repulse BaySpices
18:30Bayside Beats at The Repulse BaySpices
18:30Bayside Beats at The Repulse BaySpices
18:30Bayside Beats at The Repulse BaySpices
18:30Bayside Beats at The Repulse BaySpices
18:30Bayside Beats at The Repulse BaySpices
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.