Bayside Beats at The Repulse Bay

Spring has arrived, and despite the unpredictable mix of warm, cold, and often humid days, those in search of the perfect outdoor ambience can venture to The Repulse Bay. Asian restaurant and lounge Spices launched a new music series, Bayside Beats, to liven up the midweek slump. Happening every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, along with delicious Asian bites and drinks, the event features an array of musical talents against the restaurant’s lush, cosy outdoor terrace with stunning sea views. Attendees can look forward to a mix of live jazz saxophone, DJ sets, and band performances, all while enjoying tropical drinks and tasty Asian delicacies. Make it your after-work escape or a full evening’s entertainment under the stars at this iconic Southside venue.

The lineup of performances offers something for everyone. Jazz aficionados will be thrilled with Oliver, a sought-after jazz saxophonist known for his performances at The Peninsula's Felix, who will take the stage on Wednesdays. Thursdays feature DJ Matthew Osborne, a favourite in the local scene for his eclectic and sophisticated mixes. The week wraps up on Friday with the Spice Trio, a group beloved for their renditions of pop, soul, and R&B hits.