Korea’s fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken has opened its first location in Central. The Hong Kong branch spans over 3,000sq ft and provides ample space for customers to dine comfortably. Each chicken served here is marinated with 30 herbs for 24 hours and fried to order in high-quality olive oil. On their menu, you’ll find nine unique fried chicken flavours such as classic, a spicy secret sauce, honey garlic, and even a fiery Gangnam Style sauce made with green onions and peppers. For an extra satisfying meal, be sure to wash everything down with some somaek (soju mixed with Korean beer), prepared tableside by the restaurant’s staff. Aside from fried chicken, bb.q Chicken’s menu also offers a variety of authentic Korean fare like kimbap (seaweed-wrapped rice rolls), soups, noodles, and stir-fried rice cake.