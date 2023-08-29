Time Out says

Be My Goose is the latest addition to Yuen Long’s dining scene, and provides a contemporary twist to traditional Chiuchow cuisine. Here, guests will be able to savour modern takes on classic Chiuchow-style dishes, such as soyed goose platter, made by braising lion’s head goose in an aged marinade sauce; chilled poached crabs; pan-fried baby oysters with scrambled eggs; braised pork ribs in wine sauce; and plenty more. In addition to entrees, Be My Goose also offers a selection of Chiuchow and Cantonese dim sum like deep-fried dumplings stuffed with peanut and deep-fried taro cubes glazed in sugar.