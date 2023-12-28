Beef Bang Taiwanese Hot Pot

Time Out says

This spot in Tsim Sha Tsui offers affordable all you can eat Taiwanese-style hotpot courses, that last either 60 or 90 minutes during lunch time; and 120 minutes during dinner. Here, you can dunk your favourite ingredients into various styles of broths, such as ginseng chicken soup, spicy mala, pork with pickled cabbage, and plenty more. When it comes to the hotpot add-ins, Beef Bang provides a wide variety of high quality beef, Taiwanese dishes, as well as beverages and desserts to enjoy after your meal.