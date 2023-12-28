Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Beef Bang Taiwanese Hot Pot

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Beef Bang Taiwanese Hot Pot 牛品台式火鍋
Photograph: Ann Chiu
Advertising

Time Out says

This spot in Tsim Sha Tsui offers affordable all you can eat Taiwanese-style hotpot courses, that last either 60 or 90 minutes during lunch time; and 120 minutes during dinner. Here, you can dunk your favourite ingredients into various styles of broths, such as ginseng chicken soup, spicy mala, pork with pickled cabbage, and plenty more. When it comes to the hotpot add-ins, Beef Bang provides a wide variety of high quality beef, Taiwanese dishes, as well as beverages and desserts to enjoy after your meal. 

Details

Address:
1/Fl, 32-34 Lock Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2701 8928
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur, Sun 12pm-10.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.