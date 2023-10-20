Hong Kong
Beer Beer Bear

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Time Out says

It's no suprise that Hongkongers love anything Instagrammable, and Beer Beer Bear is a Korean restaurant that's full of quirky and Instagrammable decor. This colourful restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui is full of retro Y2K vibes with plenty of neon signs, quirky decor like faux arcade games, as well as kitschy stickers and posters. When it comes to their food, Beer Beer Bear is inspired by Korean pocha cars – streetside vendors that sell street food – and serves casual Korean food that's typically served alongside soju or beer. Aside from standard offerings like seafood kimchi pancakes or army-base stew, Beer Beer Bear also has indulgent mains like instant jjajangmyeon (black bean noodles) served with melted cheese, black truffle, and a sunny-side up egg; or sizzling pork belly slices with kimchi and melted cheese. 

 

 

8/F, 1 Knutsford Terrace, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
5532 0461 (Whatsapp only)
Mon-Fri 5.30pm-12am, Sat-Sun and public holidays 12pm-12am
