Hong Kong
Belly Boys

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Burger restaurant The Belly Boys is a popular joint located on Causeway Bay’s Tang Lung Street. This spot is best known for its smash burgers made with USDA prime beef patties, and diners can order burgers with up to three patties. Aside from beef burgers, Belly Boys also whips up some neat alternatives like the Korean spicy chicken burger or the cheekily named Codfather fish burger. Complete your meal with sides like fries, chicken wings, or onion rings, then go for Belly Boy’s milkshakes to really make your cheat meal worth it.

Details

Address:
G/F, Jing Long Commercial Building, 52 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5111 1190
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm
