Bengal Brothers in Wan Chai previously operated as a grab-and-go spot for their crispy kathi rolls. The establishment has now transformed their venue to hold a canteen, where diners can sit in and enjoy a bountiful selection of Indian street food classics. Bengal Brothers’ menu pays homage to India’s diverse culinary scene by offering delectable plates from all over the Indian peninsula, such as Chettinad-style lamb curry, Parsi keema pav with spiced minced lamb, and plenty more. Additionally, the restaurant has also rolled out an all-new beverage programme full of Indian flavour-inspired cocktails like the Sugarcane Smash with sugarcane juice or Pallonji’s Fizz made with gin and raspberry-rose shrub, as well as beers, wines, and non-alcoholic drinks.