Hong Kong
Bengal Brothers

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. Bengal Brothers
  2. bengal brothers
    Toddy Shop Style Beef ($138) | Photograph: Cherry ChanToddy Shop Style Beef ($138)
  3. bengal brothers
    Smoked Butter Chicken | Photograph: Cherry ChanSmoked Butter Chicken
  4. bengal brothers
    Jackfruit biriyani | Photograph: Cherry ChanJackfruit biriyani
Bengal Brothers in Wan Chai previously operated as a grab-and-go spot for their crispy kathi rolls. The establishment has now transformed their venue to hold a canteen, where diners can sit in and enjoy a bountiful selection of Indian street food classics. Bengal Brothers’ menu pays homage to India’s diverse culinary scene by offering delectable plates from all over the Indian peninsula, such as Chettinad-style lamb curry, Parsi keema pav with spiced minced lamb, and plenty more. Additionally, the restaurant has also rolled out an all-new beverage programme full of Indian flavour-inspired cocktails like the Sugarcane Smash with sugarcane juice or Pallonji’s Fizz made with gin and raspberry-rose shrub, as well as beers, wines, and non-alcoholic drinks.

Details

Address:
G/F, Man Hee Mansion, 6 Johnston Rd, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon to Sun 11am-9pm
