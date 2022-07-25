Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bento-Yaki

  • Restaurants
  • Tin Hau
  • Recommended
  1. Bento-Yaki
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Bento-Yaki
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Bento-Yaki
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Bento-Yaki
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Bento-Yaki
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Located in Tin Hau, Bento-Yaki specialises in yakiniku bento sets. There are three options with different cuts of beef to choose from, including karubi plate, chuck flap rib, and short rib. What's special about these bento sets is that they each come with a mini grill and charcoal – which will give you roughly 45 minutes of grilling time – matches, as well as a small water bag to put out the fire once you're done. Rice, mixed veggies, a side dish of either kimchi or tamagoyaki, and miso soup are also included in the set. Don't forget to leave some room for meat skewers such as pork belly, chicken cartilage, lamb, teriyaki chicken, and more.

Details

Address:
Shop K, G/F, Triumph Court
13-41 Electric Road, North Point
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/bento_yaki
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.