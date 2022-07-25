Time Out says

Located in Tin Hau, Bento-Yaki specialises in yakiniku bento sets. There are three options with different cuts of beef to choose from, including karubi plate, chuck flap rib, and short rib. What's special about these bento sets is that they each come with a mini grill and charcoal – which will give you roughly 45 minutes of grilling time – matches, as well as a small water bag to put out the fire once you're done. Rice, mixed veggies, a side dish of either kimchi or tamagoyaki, and miso soup are also included in the set. Don't forget to leave some room for meat skewers such as pork belly, chicken cartilage, lamb, teriyaki chicken, and more.