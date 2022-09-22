Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Between (Harbour City)

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Between
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Between
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Between Coffee opens its first location in Kowloon, setting up shop in Harbour City with a whole new logo, branding, shop concept, and menu. Donning a trendy pastel purple and yellow-green colour palette, the new grab-and-go shop offers the brand's signature coffees and light bites, along with its new 'Healthy Treat' selection and 'Dessert in a cup' drinks that are, well, literally like dessert that's in a cup – strawberry and banana smoothies, tie guanyin latte, passion fruit black coffee soda, and a delicious looking drink called Coco-Rice Paradise. Head here if you're after a post-meal sweet treat or refreshing sips while on the go.

Details

Address:
Shop OT G16A, G/F, Ocean Terminal
Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.