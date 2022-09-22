Time Out says

Between Coffee opens its first location in Kowloon, setting up shop in Harbour City with a whole new logo, branding, shop concept, and menu. Donning a trendy pastel purple and yellow-green colour palette, the new grab-and-go shop offers the brand's signature coffees and light bites, along with its new 'Healthy Treat' selection and 'Dessert in a cup' drinks that are, well, literally like dessert that's in a cup – strawberry and banana smoothies, tie guanyin latte, passion fruit black coffee soda, and a delicious looking drink called Coco-Rice Paradise. Head here if you're after a post-meal sweet treat or refreshing sips while on the go.