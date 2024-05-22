Time Out says

Popular South Korean fried chicken chain BHC Chicken opens its second Hong Kong branch in Causeway Bay. Spanning across a 139sq m space, the venue is decked out in shades of yellow and orange to match BHC’s brand colours, and provides ample space for customers to dine comfortably alongside the restaurant’s adorable mascot, Bburing.

Customers will be able to enjoy BHC’s signature menu items, such as fried chicken flavours like cheesy Bburinkle or spicy Oriental-style Macho-King; as well as side dishes like cheese balls and sotteoks – skewered rice cakes and sausages coated in spicy sauce. Don’t forget to try Hong Kong-exclusive menu items such as Red King, spicy fried chicken garnished with chillies and garlic; and sweet red bean twists dusted with sugar.