Head to East Tsim Sha Tsui to find B'hood: a casual eatery by day and laid-back bar by night, located a stone's throw away from the Avenue of Stars and Victoria Harbour. Here, you can expect to savour all sorts of mouth-watering dishes like Japanese donburi bowls, grilled skewers, seared steaks, Thai curry with soft shell crab, and plenty more. As for cocktails, B'hood offers a large selection of original cocktails such as Highball of the Orient, made with cold brew pu'erh tea and dry tangerine peel-infused whisky; or Tropical Glow which uses butterfly pea-infused white rum and an icy sorbet made with assorted tropical fruits.