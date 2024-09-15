Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

B'hood

Head to East Tsim Sha Tsui to find B'hood: a casual eatery by day and laid-back bar by night, located a stone's throw away from the Avenue of Stars and Victoria Harbour. Here, you can expect to savour all sorts of mouth-watering dishes like Japanese donburi bowls, grilled skewers, seared steaks, Thai curry with soft shell crab, and plenty more. As for cocktails, B'hood offers a large selection of original cocktails such as Highball of the Orient, made with cold brew pu'erh tea and dry tangerine peel-infused whisky; or Tropical Glow which uses butterfly pea-infused white rum and an icy sorbet made with assorted tropical fruits. 

Address
Shop 32-35, G/F South Seas Centre, 75 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-1am
