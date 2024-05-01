Hong Kong
Big Pink

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  1. big pink
    Photograph: Instagram/@bigpinkbbq
  2. big pink
    Photograph: Instagram/@bigpinkbbq(L) Smoked brisket platter, (R) Ribwich
Big Pink is an authentic American-style barbeque restaurant that sits along Sheung Wan’s Tai Ping Shan Street. Here, diners can expect to enjoy a variety of BBQ meats that are brined and smoked in-house, such as the juicy sliced brisket platter or smoked ribs smothered in a homemade barbeque sauce. Can’t make up your mind? Big Pink’s menu also offers a hefty barbeque platter which comes with a portion of brisket, ribs, and turkey. Pair your smoked meats with all-American sides like savoury Brussels sprouts, honey butter corn ribs, or potato salad; as well as their highball cocktails and draught beers.

Details

Address:
32 Tai Ping Shan St, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu, Sun 12pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-10pm
