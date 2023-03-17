Hong Kong
Bino N' Booze

  Restaurants
  Sham Shui Po
There’s plenty of hotpot restaurants around the city, but if you’re getting tired of the everyday options at your local joint, be sure to venture out to Sham Shui Po for Bino N’ Booze’s refreshing take on hotpot. Just like its namesake suggests, the new restaurant creates unique soup bases by pairing traditional ingredients with alcohol. For wine lovers, check out their signature red wine oxtail and tomato soup, a harmonious blend between a beef broth and a classic borscht which uses fresh carrots and tomatoes, while sake lovers can go for the BnB seafood soup, a flavourful broth combining Japanese kelp, bonito flakes, flower crab, sea shrimp, abalone, mussels, scallops, and Japanese Nanshan sake to tie the soup base's umami flavour together with the sweetness of the seafood. The restaurant's two other highlights include their Hua Diao Chinese herbal soup with chicken or beef shank made with five-year-old Shaoxing Hua Diao wine as well as their pig trip and chicken in beer soup, a distinct representation of authentic Hong Kong flavours.

Details

Address:
Shop A, GF & 1/F, 205 Hai Tan Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6pm-12am
