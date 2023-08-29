Hong Kong
Bistro La Baie

  • Restaurants
  • Tseung Kwan O
Bistro La Baie is a modern French bistro located just a stone’s throw away from Tseung Kwan O Promenade. This casual restaurant dishes up a range of quintessential French staples that are sure to satisfy any foodie with a hefty appetite. Begin your meal with starters like seafood platters, foie gras terrine, Angus beef tartare, or roasted bone marrow with escargot. As for mains, Bistro La Baie provides options such as duck fat confit halibut, La Baie bouillabaisse, steak frite, and a nine-hour slow roasted beef chuck. No French meal would be complete without dessert, and Bistro La Baie offers a citrus crème brulée tart as the perfect ending to a sumptuous meal.

Shop No. G02 Ground Floor, Monterey, 23 Tong Chun St, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
2360 0801
Mon-Sun 11.30am-11pm
