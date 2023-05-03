Hong Kong
Timeout

#bistrocity

  • Restaurants
  • Central
Time Out says

#bistrocity is Hong Kong City Hall’s newest catering venue that offers all-day dining. Here, diners can feast on classic Cantonese cha chaan teng items like char siu rice paired with a sunny-side-up egg, satay beef claypot noodles, and curry chicken chop over rice. Additionally, #bistrocity uses its venue space to display artworks from local artists. Currently, the restaurant features 'New Encounters of Hong Kong', an exhibition showcasing sketches and portraits of local artist Alan Cheung.

Details

Address:
1/F, City Hall Low Block, Hong Kong City Hall, 5 Edinburgh Place, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2521 1132
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-9pm
