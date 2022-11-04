Hong Kong
Bite by Bite

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
  1. bite by bite
Time Out says

While Mong Kok is home to plenty of street food stalls, Bite by Bite is a new restaurant in the area that offers elevated street food classics and Chinese desserts. Passionate about combining traditional flavours with modern food presentation techniques, Bite by Bite’s innovative offerings include fish ball skewers served with masala curry and paratha, eggettes served on a painter’s palette that you can dip into various sauces, and giant souffle pancakes served on a skillet pan. Indulge in Chinese desserts like sweet sesame soup served with iced tofu or tofu fa piled high with various toppings like barley, mochi, and fried bean curd skins.

Details

Address:
Shop 4, Ngai Hing Mansion, 22 Pak Po Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/bitebybite.hk
3709 8250
