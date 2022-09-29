Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Blend and Grind (Sun Street)

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  1. blend and grind sun street
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. blend and grind sun street
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Blend and Grind’s intimate cafe provides both indoor and outdoor seating, which makes it a great spot to relax and unwind in the quaint Sun Street neighbourhood. Inspired by Australian brunch culture, this cafe has a heavy emphasis on healthy eating throughout their menus. In addition to coffee and tea, Blend and Grind also presents a large selection of healthy smoothies and water infusions. If you’re looking to get a little indulgent, they also provide all-day happy hours for espresso martinis until 7pm.

Details

Address:
Shun Ho Building, 1 Sun St, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.blendandgrind.com
6361 2711
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.