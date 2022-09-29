Blend and Grind (Sun Street)

Time Out says

Blend and Grind’s intimate cafe provides both indoor and outdoor seating, which makes it a great spot to relax and unwind in the quaint Sun Street neighbourhood. Inspired by Australian brunch culture, this cafe has a heavy emphasis on healthy eating throughout their menus. In addition to coffee and tea, Blend and Grind also presents a large selection of healthy smoothies and water infusions. If you’re looking to get a little indulgent, they also provide all-day happy hours for espresso martinis until 7pm.