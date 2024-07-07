Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Chek Lap Kok

Blue Bottle Coffee (Hong Kong International Airport)

Time Out says

In need of a caffeine dose? American coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee has opened its first-ever pop-up kiosk inside Hong Kong International Airport’s departure hall. The pop-up not only stands out for its unique shape based on vintage K67 Kiosk stands, but also for its eye-catching blue facade. Aside from serving all sorts of coffee, there’s also a selected range of pastries created in collaboration with local patisserie Miam Bakery, as well as other sweet treats like single origin dark chocolate bars, yokan (Japanese red bean jelly) sets, and Hong Kong-exclusive palmier gift boxes.

Details

Address
Level 7, Departures, Terminal 1, Sky Plaza Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6am-11pm
