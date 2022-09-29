Blue Bottle Coffee (Wan Chai)

Time Out says

In addition to Blue Bottle Coffee’s locations in Central, you can also find their newest location in Wan Chai. The coffee shop spans across three floors, each with a theme centred around the celestial bodies – the sun, moon, and stars. Each floor has floor-to-ceiling windows that look out towards the Starstreet Precinct. Be sure to try out their location-exclusive food menu items or grab a pint of coffee lager! Bring your pets along when you visit, and grab a seat at their spacious, pet-friendly outdoor area.