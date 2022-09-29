Hong Kong
Blue Bottle Coffee (Wan Chai)

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
In addition to Blue Bottle Coffee’s locations in Central, you can also find their newest location in Wan Chai. The coffee shop spans across three floors, each with a theme centred around the celestial bodies – the sun, moon, and stars. Each floor has floor-to-ceiling windows that look out towards the Starstreet Precinct. Be sure to try out their location-exclusive food menu items or grab a pint of coffee lager! Bring your pets along when you visit, and grab a seat at their spacious, pet-friendly outdoor area.

Details

Address:
15 St Francis St, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/bluebottlecoffeehongkong
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8am-7pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 9am-7pm
