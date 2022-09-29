Blue Bottle Coffee (Wan Chai)

[title]
In addition to Blue Bottle Coffee’s locations in Central, you can also find their newest location in Wan Chai. The coffee shop spans across three floors, each with a theme centred around the celestial bodies – the sun, moon, and stars. Each floor has floor-to-ceiling windows that look out towards the Starstreet Precinct. Be sure to try out their location-exclusive food menu items or grab a pint of coffee lager! Bring your pets along when you visit, and grab a seat at their spacious, pet-friendly outdoor area.