Bo Innovation

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  • Recommended
Time Out says

X-Treme Chinese cuisine

The three Michelin-starred restaurant deconstructs traditional Chinese cuisine to its essence and pieces it together in a modern interpretation. Here, Chef Alvin Leung aims to challenge expectations with what he calls 'X-Treme' Chinese cuisine. The food is intelligent, humorous, and thoroughly thought out, masterfully marrying traditional with new world Chinese. In 2022, the restaurant moved from its Wan Chai location to Central's H Code. Chef Alvin Leung's signature Chinese dishes are presented in an all-new 10-course tasting menu called 'The Masterpieces' ($2,000 per person; $1,680 with pre-booking) inspired by renowned works of art plated in custom tablewares with interactive elements. Standout dishes include a soup inspired by Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans, whole steamed fish with gold plated bones inspired by Fish Magic, a 1925 surrealist painting by Swiss-German artist Paul Klee, and an aged duck breast with eight treasures pudding that celebrates Salvador Dali's Autumnal Cannibalism which he painted just after the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War in 1936. 

Details

Address:
1/F H Code, 45 Pottinger St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.boinnovation.com
2850 8371
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 12pm-12am
