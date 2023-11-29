Time Out says

Bochord is an Old English word for library, which aptly describes the interior and ambience of this Causeway Bay restaurant. Diners at this venue will enjoy their meals in an environment akin to a sleek library with dark leather sofas, vintage lamps, and endless bookshelves as far as the eye can see. Bochord also offers a seven-course menu ($1,388 per person) for guests who want a gastronomic adventure, complete with dishes such as carabinero red prawn with shrimp roe noodles, Nagasaki chicken roulade with beetroot salad, and charcoal grilled A5 Miyazaki-gyu rib cap.